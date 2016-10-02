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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4516/40

    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .

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    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

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    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    More effective calc clean with calc container

    • Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    2400W for quick iron heat up

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

    Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

    Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

    Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

    Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

    Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

    Self-Clean for effective calc removal

    Self-Clean for effective calc removal

    In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

    Steam boost up to 190g

    Steam boost up to 190g

    Steam boost up to 190g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      190  g
      Continuous steam
      45  g/min
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      • Built-in calc container
      • Self clean

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      34,1*30*36  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      16*32*14  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      1,75  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      1,52  kg

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    Awards

    • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron
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