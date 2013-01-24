Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch Plus garment steamer effortlessly removes wrinkles from top to bottom thanks to innovative FlexHead and an extra-long StyleBoard. Refresh clothing with your favorite scents anytime you choose with MyEssence. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing with your favorite scents anytime you choose.
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.
An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.
