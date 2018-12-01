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  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    HD9925/00

    Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

    With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

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    Viva Collection Airfryer

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    Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

    Airfryer accessory

    • Baking accessory
    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

    Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

    With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.3 L

    • General specifications

      Non-stick coating
      Yes
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