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  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like Fresh juice with the fiber you like Fresh juice with the fiber you like
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    Avance Collection Juicer

    HR1922/21

    Fresh juice with the fiber you like

    FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber.

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    Avance Collection Juicer

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    Fresh juice with the fiber you like

    Choose up to 50% extra fiber

    • QuickClean
    • 1200W
    • XXL feeding tube
    FiberBoost Technology with up to 50% extra fiber

    FiberBoost Technology with up to 50% extra fiber

    FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber. The unique combination of smartly controlled constant speeds with unique sieve design allows more or less fiber in your juice, so that everyone can enjoy their favorite.

    Easy to clean sieve

    Easy to clean sieve

    Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.

    More silent

    More silent

    The new motor has a lower noise and vibration which make the overall juicing experience more silent.

    Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

    Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

    Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

    Pulp naturally falls into one container

    Pulp naturally falls into one container

    Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

    Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

    Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

    The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

    XXL feeding tube (80mm)

    XXL feeding tube (80mm)

    Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 80mm XXL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

    Powerful 1200W motor

    Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables effortlessly with the strong 1200W motor.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Secondary Material
      plastic
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      Juicing
      Product type
      Centrifugal juicer
      Number of servings
      4
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      FiberBoost Technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic SAN
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      9500
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 70 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1200
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      cup
      Included Accessories 2
      cup lid
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      leaflet

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      29.6
      Product Width
      25
      Product Height
      43.2
      Product Weight
      4.54
      Package Length
      55
      Package Width
      32
      Package Height
      33
      Package Weight
      6.26

    • Durability

      Case
      >90% recycled materials
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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