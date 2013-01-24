Home
      Fresh juice with the fiber you like

      Choose up to 50% extra fiber

      • QuickClean
      • 1200W
      • XXL feeding tube
      • Citrus press
      Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

      Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

      Easy to clean sieve

      Easy to clean sieve

      Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.

      Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

      Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

      Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

      XXL feeding tube (80mm)

      XXL feeding tube (80mm)

      Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 80mm XXL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

      FiberBoost Technology with up to 50% extra fiber

      FiberBoost Technology with up to 50% extra fiber

      FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber. The unique combination of smartly controlled constant speeds with unique sieve design allows more or less fiber in your juice, so that everyone can enjoy their favorite.

      More silent

      More silent

      The new motor has a lower noise and vibration which make the overall juicing experience more silent.

      Powerful 1200W motor

      Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables effortlessly with the strong 1200W motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Citrus press
        • Jug
        • Recipe booklet

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Quickclean

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1  L
        Capacity pulp container
        2.1  L
        Cord length
        1  m
        Power
        1200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        550 x 320 x 430  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        296 x 250 x 432  mm
        Feeding tube diameter
        80  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        5.4  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic

      • Finishing

        Material jug
        SAN
        Material of main body
        Metal

