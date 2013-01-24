Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
The W2 Optimal White's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up tp 100%*, in just 7 days.
You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Your W2 Optimal White brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Items included
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Quality and performance
Health benefits