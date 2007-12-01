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    Philips Avent VIA Avent Storage System

    SCF614/10

    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

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    Philips Avent VIA Avent Storage System

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    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    Cup for milk storage

    • Lids
    Leak-proof twist-on system

    Leak-proof twist-on system

    For safe storage and transport

    Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

    Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

    Ideal for storing and transporting

    Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

    The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

    Store your baby's feed

    Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

    Take baby's feed to go

    Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Milk storage cup lid
      10  pcs

    • Functions

      No leakage
      Yes
      Twist-on lid
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0-6 months
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

    • Compact design

      Ideal for going out
      Yes
      Ideal for travel
      Yes
      Stackable
      Yes

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