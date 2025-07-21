2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
High suction power with powerful motor
Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.
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2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
High suction power with powerful motor Durable design you can trust 1800 W PowerCyclone 4 Super Clean Air filter 1800W durable motor for high suction power
Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer
PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.
Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Compact and lightweight for easy carrying
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.
Developed and designed in Netherlands
Designed and developed in the Netherlands with a free 2-year warranty. Register your vacuum online with us!
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Color
Arctic White & Sky Blue Product type
Bagless vacuum cleaner Noise level (standard)
82 dB Suction power
360 W Dust capacity
1.3L Warranty
2 years Action radius
8.8 m Input power (IEC)
1600 W Input power (max)
1800 W Motor Filter
Washable filter Exhaust filter
SuperClean Air filter Tube coupling
Conical Carrying handle
Front Power control
No Tube type
Metal 2-piece telescopic Wheel type
Plastic Accessory storage
Yes Parking position
Vertical & horizontal Technology
PowerCyclone 4 Cord length
6 m
Design
Sustainable package
100% recycled materials
Accessories
Standard nozzle
Multi-purpose nozzle Included accessories
Stored crevice tool
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
415 mm Product Width
270 mm Product Height
250 mm Package Length
330 mm Package Width
490 mm Package Height
285 mm Package Weight
6.89 kg Product Weight
4,4 kg
Compatibility
Related Accessories 1
Relevant filter variant XV1220/01
Technical Specifications
Voltage
230-240V Frequency
50-60 Hz
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
Durability
User Manual
100% recycled paper
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Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12
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